NEW DELHI : The good run of India's merchandise exports has continued well into the last month of the year with the country registering 36.20% growth in exports in value terms to $ 23.82 billion in the first three weeks of December.

According to persons having official data on exports in the month upto December 21, the exports, including that from EDI (electronic data interchange ) and SEZs, has grown by 36.20% over $ 17.49 billion exports in the same period of 2020-21. The export is up by 27.70% over same period of 2019-20 at $ 18.65 billion.

Export excluding petroleum products, has increased in this period ( three weeks of December) by 28.08% over same period of 2020-21 and up by 28.75% over same period of 2019-20.

As per official exports data for November, which was released earlier in the month, India's merchandise exports jumped 27.16% to $ 30.04 billion in November on the back of good performance by sectors like petroleum products, engineering goods and electronic items.

The data for December shows that growth momentum has been maintained throughout the month with value of exports at $ 7.36 billion, up by 20.83% in the third week of December over the same period of 2020-21 ($ 6.09 billion) and up by 15.41% over same period of 2019-20 ($ 6.38 billion).

Exports excluding petroleum, has increased in this period by 24.56% over same period of 2020-21 and up by 29.25% over same period of 2019-20.

