India’s exports hit $7.7 billion in first week of June

“With external demand strengthening, a rebound in global trade is taking hold, which should support India’s export sector. Global demand conditions are expected to improve further buoyed by fiscal stimulus packages and the fast progress of vaccination in advanced economies. India’s exports in March, April and May 2021 have launched into an upswing. Conducive external conditions are forming for a durable recovery beyond pre-pandemic levels. The need of the hour is for enhanced and targeted policy support for exports. It is opportune now to give further policy push by focusing on quality and scalability," RBI said in its latest monetary policy statement.