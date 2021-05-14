OPEN APP
India's merchandise exports and imports surged to record levels in April this year even as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hurt economic activity.

Data released by the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Friday showed that overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) grew 93.21% to a record $51.79 billion, while imports rose 122.24% to $58.72 billion, leading to a trade deficit of $6.93 billion.

