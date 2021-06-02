India’s merchandise exports in May 2021 was $32.21 billion, an increase of 67.39% over May 2020 driven by healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, pharmaceuticals, petroleum products and chemicals, , the commerce ministry's preliminary data showed. Exports in May last year stood at $19.24 billion and in May 2019 it was at $29.85 billion.

Imports in May rose by 68.54% to $38.53 billion, from $22.86 billion in May 2020. In May 2019, imports stood at $46.68 billion.

"India is thus a net importer in May 2021 with a trade deficit of USD 6.32 billion, an increase of 74.69 per cent over trade deficit USD 3.62 billion in May 2020 and reduction by 62.49 per cent over trade deficit USD 16.84 billion in May 2019," the ministry said.

Oil imports during the month under review rose to $9.45 billion, as compared to $3.57 billion in May 2020. In May 2019, it stood at $12.59 billion.

Exports during Apr-May this year jumped to $62.84 billion, as against $29.6 billion in the same period last year. It was $55.88 billion in Apr-May 2019, the data showed.

Imports during Apr-May 2021 was $84.25 billion, an increase from $39.98 billion in April-May 2020. In Apr-May 2019 it stood at $89.07 billion.

In Apr-May 2021, oil imports aggregated at $20.32 billion from $8.24 billion in Apr-May 2020. In Apr-May 2019 it was $24.16 billion.

