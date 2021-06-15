OPEN APP
Home >Economy >India's exports jump to $32.27 bn in May; trade deficit widens to $6.28 bn: Govt

India's trade deficit in goods widened to $6.28 billion in May from $3.15 billion during the same period a year earlier, revised trade data released by the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday showed.

Merchandise exports rose 69.35% in May from a year earlier to $32.27 billion, driven by healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, petroleum products and gems and jewellery, while imports were up 73.64% to $38.55 billion, the government data showed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Exports in May 2020 stood at $19 billion, and in May 2019 it was at $29.85 billion, the data showed.

Imports too grew in May this year by 73.64% to $38.55 billion, from $222 billion in the same month a year ago -- leaving a trade deficit for the month being reviewed at $6.28 billion.

In May 2019, imports stood at $46.68 billion. The trade deficit in May last year stood at $3.15 billion.

Exports during April-May this year jumped to $62.89 billion, as against $29.41 billion in the same period last year.

Imports during April-May 2021 were recorded at $84.27 billion, an increase from $39.32 billion in the same two months of 2020. The trade deficit during the said period came in at $21.38 billion as against $9.91 billion in April-May 2020.

Oil imports during May 2021 rose to $9.45 billion, as compared to $3.49 billion in the same month of 2020.

Gold imports increased to $679 million during the month under review from $76.31 million in May 2020.

Exports of engineering, petroleum products and gems and jewellery in May stood at $8.64 billion, $5.33 billion and $2.96 billion, respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout