Home / Economy / India's exports jump to $56.51 billion in October
India’s overall exports jumped to $56.51 billion in October, exhibiting a positive growth of 35.16% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 29.13% over October 2019, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Monday. 

The country's overall imports in October are estimated to be $68.09 billion, a growth of 57.32% over the same period last year and 40.82$ over October 2019.

India’s overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in April-October were estimated to be $369.39 billion, registering a positive growth of 39.83% over the same period last year and 19.97% over April-October 2019. 

Overall imports in April-October were 409.30 billion, which is 63.64% higher than last year and 13.57% in April-October 2019.

Merchandise exports in October were $35.65 billion, as compared to $24.92 billion in the same month last year, exhibiting a positive growth of 43.05%.

