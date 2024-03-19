The country's merchandise exports are expected to reach $450 billion by the end of this fiscal despite geo-political challenges including the Red Sea crisis, said Ashwani Kumar, the newly elected president of apex exporters body FIEO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!