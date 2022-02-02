India's exports rise 23% to $34.06 bn in January

India's exports rise 23% to $34.06 bn in January1 min read . 08:23 PM IST
- According to the ministry, India's merchandise exports in April-January period rose by 46.53% to $335.44 billion as against $228.9 billion in the year-ago period.
India’s merchandise exports in January 2022 increased by 23% to $34.06 billion over $27.54 billion in January 2021, according to the data released by the ministry of commerce.
According to the ministry, India's merchandise exports in April-January period rose by 46.53% to $335.44 billion as against $228.9 billion in the year-ago period.
Value of non-petroleum exports in January 2022 was $30.33 billion, registering a positive growth of 19.4% over non-petroleum exports of $25.4 billion in January 2021.
The same segment exports in April-January period came in at $287.84 billion, an increase of 37.59% over $209.19 billion in 2020-21 (Apr-Jan).
