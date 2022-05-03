Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's exports rise 24% to $38.19 bn in April

India's exports rise 24% to $38.19 bn in April

The trade deficit in April came in at $20.07 billion
1 min read . 03:17 PM IST Livemint

  • Meanwhile imports too rose 26% to $58.26 billion, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement

India's exports in April rose 24% to $38.19 billion, according to government data released Tuesday.

Meanwhile imports too rose 26% to $58.26 billion, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement. The trade deficit in April came in at $20.07 billion.

Value of non-petroleum exports in April was $30.46 billion, registering a positive growth of 12.32% over non-petroleum exports of $27.12 billion in April 2021.

Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April stood at $27.16 billion, registering a positive growth of 14.38% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of $23.74 billion in April 2021.