India's exports to China rise 8.74% in FY24 but remain below pre-pandemic levels
Exports to China came in at $16.67 billion, even lower than in FY19, and consisted mainly of raw materials and minerals, said Ajay Srivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative. Imports from China grew from $70.3 billion in FY19 to $101.75 billion in FY24.
New Delhi: India's exports to China increased by 8.74% from $15.33 billion in FY23 to $16.67 billion in FY24, according to commerce ministry data, while imports from China rose 3.29% to $101.75 billion in FY24 from $98.51 billion in FY23.
