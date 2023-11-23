India’s exports to Nordic region rises 39% in 5 years: Goyal
The minister identified opportunities in pharmaceuticals, IT, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), electric vehicles and marine sectors.
New Delhi: The Nordic-Baltic region is turning out to be new potential market for Indian products as exports to the region has grown over 39% from 2018-19 to 2022-23, union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said while inviting companies from the Nordic-Baltic region to invest in the country and set up production units.