Exports to UAE may hit a record $50 bn in 4 years1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:45 PM IST
The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement which was signed between the two nations on 18 February 2022, came into force on 1 May.
New Delhi: India’s exports to the UAE are expected to touch a record $50 billion by 2026-27 from $31.8 billion in 2022-33 amid a rise in the number of certificates of origin (COO) exactly a year after the implementation of a free trade deal.
