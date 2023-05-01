New Delhi: India’s exports to the UAE are expected to touch a record $50 billion by 2026-27 from $31.8 billion in 2022-33 amid a rise in the number of certificates of origin (COO) exactly a year after the implementation of a free trade deal.

COO issuance to India surged to 8,440 in March from 6,944 in February, official data showed. A COO issued to an Indian exporter certifies that the goods have met certain criteria considered as originating in India.

COOs, which are mandatory to claim duty concessions under free trade agreements (FTA), may reflect in actual exports with a lag, and are a strong indicator of the utilization of the pact.

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said trade between India and the UAE has grown significantly after implementation of the trade agreement on 1 May last year.

“We are hoping that we will be able to reach $50 billion exports by 2026-27," Barthwal told reporters.

On the utilization rate of the FTA, a government official said India and the UAE will exchange the data in June.

“We will be having the first meeting of the joint trade committee in June. We will discuss the modalities of the exchange of the data between the customs authorities of both the countries," the official added.

Data released on Monday showed that India’s exports to the UAE jumped 11.8% to $31.8 billion in 2022-23 compared to $28 billion in the same period of the previous year. India’s non-oil imports from the UAE also surged to 4.1% to $25.5 billion compared to $24.5 billion.

The top export products were petroleum oil that surged 36% during the April 22 to March 23 period to $7,780.22 million against the year-ago period. While jewellery exports and vehicle export surged, iron and steel, and apparel and clothing lagged as global demand slowed.

The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement which was signed between the two nations on 18 February 2022, came into force on 1 May.