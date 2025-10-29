India's exports to US rise by 3% in H1 FY25, despite recent monthly declines: SBI Research

India's trade relationship with the United States has shown resilience in the face of global trade tensions, as evidenced by a 3.02% increase in cumulative merchandise exports during the first half of fiscal year 2025. This growth, from $213.68 billion in April-September 2024 to $220.12 billion in the same period of 2025, underscores India's strengthening position in the US market, according to the SBI Research Report.

Despite this overall growth, India's monthly exports to the US declined in August and September, dropping to $6.87 billion and $5.4 billion, respectively. These fluctuations highlight the ongoing challenges in maintaining steady export levels amid shifting global trade dynamics, SBI Research said.

Global Trade The broader context of global trade reveals significant shifts, particularly between the US and its major trading partners. The US trade deficit, which exceeded $150 billion in early 2025, has decreased to less than $100 billion per month, largely due to tariff impositions, the report noted. However, this reduction is primarily attributed to a $53 billion decrease in the trade deficit with Switzerland, as US imports from Switzerland declined significantly, as noted in the SBI Research Report.

While the US has managed to reduce its deficit with China and Switzerland by $66 billion, it has seen an increase of $75 billion in its trade deficit with Vietnam, Mexico, Taiwan, and India. Notably, Mexico has emerged as the US's top trading partner, capturing approximately 16% of total trade as of July 2025, followed by Canada and China. India ranks tenth, with a 2.7% share, according to the SBI Research Report.

The report emphasizes the need to look beyond headline numbers to understand the structural and policy factors driving these trade imbalances. It points out that while the EU has a trade surplus in goods with the US, it runs a significant deficit in services trade. When both goods and services are considered, the EU maintains a net surplus, challenging the narrative of the EU as a primary source of global trade imbalances.

Additionally, the SBI Research Report highlights the role of fiscal policy in addressing trade imbalances, noting that the EU's fiscal deficit has been declining, which could contribute to rebalancing trade relations. The fiscal deficit in the EU decreased from 3.2% of GDP in 2022 to 3.1% in 2024, indicating potential for fiscal measures to address trade imbalances.

As India continues to navigate its trade relationship with the US, ongoing trade talks are expected to further enhance bilateral relations. The report suggests that mutual cooperation and adherence to transparent, principle-based policies could yield superior collective outcomes, moving away from the zero-sum thinking that currently characterizes global trade relations.

