India's exports to West Asia recover from US-Iran war shock in April-August; shipments to Africa, ASEAN rise

India's exports to West Asia are gradually recovering towards pre-crisis levels after being disrupted by joint military operations launched by the United States and Israel against Iran in late February.

Since then, the conflict has shown little signs of easing, with US President Donald Trump suggesting on Thursday (local time) that Washington could launch another strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, including Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected nuclear site buried deep beneath layers of rock.

India's exports to West Asia stood at $4.2 billion in April, which increased to $5.01 billion in August. It was $6.48 billion in January this year, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Meanwhile, India's merchandise exports recorded healthy growth across Africa, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and North-East Asia during April-August this fiscal, the data showed.

India's exports to other regions rise India's merchandise shipments to Africa rose 47% to $26.19 billion in April-August 2026-27 from $17.83 billion recorded a year earlier.

Africa's share in India's total exports rose to 12.2% during the period under review from 9.7% in the corresponding period last year. Exports to East Africa particularly almost doubled, surging 94% to $8.95 billion.

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Shipments to the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) increased 53% to $5.09 billion, and exports to North Africa grew 33% to $4.03 billion.

West Africa recorded a 7% rise in the period to $5.57 billion.

Similarly, shipments to the ASEAN region also recorded a growth of 56% to $23.08 billion, and shipments to North-East Asia rose 37% to $21.03 billion in the April-August period.

Exports to South Asia and other European countries increased 24%.

ASEAN members include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Truck, optical fibre exports lead growth Exports of light-duty trucks and medium-duty trucks grew 71% and 67%, respectively, during April-August 2026-27, reflecting strong demand in overseas markets, according to the data.

Optical fibre and cable exports surged 158% to $483 million, while exports of electrical control boards nearly doubled to $303 million. This growth was supported by heightened demand from key markets, including the United States, China, Singapore and Poland.

Overall, India's merchandise exports rose 18.51% to $259.89 billion in April-September 2026-27, compared with $219.30 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

India expands trade ties across major markets The rise in shipments to various regions during the last quarter reflects the impact of India's efforts to diversify its exports markets. The expansion of India’s trade network comes as rising US tariffs reshape global trade flows.

Since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, the US has increased tariffs on several trading partners and product categories.

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In response, economies are seeking to diversify their trade relationships and accelerate negotiations with new partners, creating opportunities for countries that can secure preferential market access.

India has accelerated its FTA programme after years of relative caution. During 2025-26, agreements with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the United Kingdom and Oman entered into force, adding to trade agreements with Australia and the United Arab Emirates that took effect in 2022.