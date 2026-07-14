The silent labour strike: How a worker shortage is threatening India’s industrial leap

BL Agro Industries is one of the many companies to adopt extensive automation since 2016. The FMCG company is based in Uttar Pradesh, a state with an ample young population. “Labour cannot achieve the kind of productivity expected now. Labour turnover for unskilled jobs is also very high. We were in a continuous process of hiring. That headache has come down to a large extent,” said Ajay Bhatt, head of human resources & administration at the company.