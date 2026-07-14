The silent labour strike: How a worker shortage is threatening India’s industrial leap

Every weekday morning at 6.30 am in India’s factory clusters—Manesar, Noida, Dholera, Hosur, and many more—a unique scene emerges. Factory supervisors start scouting for workers. They reach out to the local labour contractors to round up as many workers as possible, depending on that day’s shortage on the factory floors.
Greenway Grameen Infra, a small manufacturer of biomass cookstoves in Vadodara, saw a spurt in demand in March during the energy crisis following the war in West Asia. Ankit Mathur, the co-founder of the company, desperately looked for up to 40 workers to add to its existing workforce of about 100. He reached out to this network to cover the shortage.
“We tried the local network to get more people. We put out ads, reached out to local contractors, who promised but didn’t show up. They stopped taking calls. Eventually, over two weeks, we got half of what we needed, and we let go of some demand. It was not optimal,” said Mathur.
His experience echoes across India. In Bengaluru, A. Dhananjay of Maruthi Garments has 20 sewing machines lying unused. His factory, which caters to the export markets, saw queues of people wanting to take up jobs 10 years ago. But now there is no one.
“No one wants to work in factories anymore. They want to work on bikes and go around town,” he fumes, hinting at delivery jobs that have mushroomed because of the exponential growth of quick commerce.
Compared to the rigidity and discipline needed on the manufacturing floor, delivery roles offer more flexibility. An expert from Teamlease, a staffing firm, told this writer last year that gig jobs offer faster earnings, more autonomy, and daily payouts, even when the overall cost to company is lower.
Dhananjay’s frustration is only a symptom of the larger problem facing India. As the country tries to reconfigure its economy, from largely services-led to being industry-centric, labour shortfall is turning out to be a painful truth.
In the last two decades, the number of factories has nearly doubled; the number of workers has grown at a faster rate. According to an analysis by Data for India, a data research firm, based on the Annual Survey of Industries, India has more than 200,000 operational factories that employed 18.5 million people as of 2023. In 2001, over 124,000 factories employed eight million.
The Annual Survey of Industries, conducted by India’s National Statistics Office since 1960, is the most exhaustive source of data on India’s factories, and covers entities as defined by India’s Factories Act (1948).
The production-linked incentive schemes (PLIs), first introduced in 2020, now cover 14 key sectors. This has fundamentally altered the demand baseline. According to estimates from Randstad, another recruitment firm, the formal Indian manufacturing sector requires an incremental inflow of 10 to 12 million skilled workers over the next five years to sustain its target output. On the factory floor, this translates into a 40% to 45% talent shortfall in specialized, high-growth technical roles.
On the other hand, legacy, labour-intensive sectors such as textiles and apparel, which sustain roughly 15-16% of the formal manufacturing workforce, are facing volume-driven worker deficits caused by high seasonal attrition and a clear demographic pivot Dhananjay mentions—the younger workforce is increasingly choosing service-sector employment over traditional factory shop floors.