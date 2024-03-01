India's factory growth at a five-month high in February, cost pressures cool
The HSBC final India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 56.9 in February from January's 56.5, beating a preliminary estimate of 56.7.
India's manufacturing industry enjoyed robust growth in February with activity expanding at its fastest pace in five months, led by accelerated global demand and lower inflationary pressures, a private survey showed.
