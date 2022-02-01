Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Operating conditions across India's manufacturing industry improved further at the start of the year, although the new wave of Covid-19 somewhat restricted growth, IHS Markit showed. The India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 54.0 in January, down from 55.5 in December and signalling the weakest improvement in the health of the sector since last September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating conditions across India's manufacturing industry improved further at the start of the year, although the new wave of Covid-19 somewhat restricted growth, IHS Markit showed. The India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 54.0 in January, down from 55.5 in December and signalling the weakest improvement in the health of the sector since last September.

Growth in India's factory activity slowed to a four-month low in January as COVID-19 curbs hurt new orders and output, while high price pressures weighed on business confidence about the year ahead, the survey showed. The index was firmly above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for a seventh month. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Growth in India's factory activity slowed to a four-month low in January as COVID-19 curbs hurt new orders and output, while high price pressures weighed on business confidence about the year ahead, the survey showed. The index was firmly above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for a seventh month. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"The latest PMI results indicated that the new wave of COVID-19 had a mild impact on the performance of the Indian manufacturing sector," Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said in a release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian manufacturers continued with their restocking efforts in January, purchasing additional inputs at a marked pace. The upturn was, however, the slowest since September 2021, as per the release.

While input cost inflation eased for a third month in January, it remained high and businesses passed on some of the higher prices to consumers, suggesting the spectre of higher inflation is here to stay.

"Survey participants were concerned that production growth would be hampered by inflationary pressures, the escalation of the pandemic and any new restrictions it would bring," De Lima added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Although goods producers forecast output growth in the year ahead, overall sentiment was dampened by pandemic-related uncertainty and inflation expectations.