India’s factory output posts 3.1% growth in September

“The positive feature is the strong growth in the auto sector as well as non-electrical machinery with support from metals and non-metallic minerals. Clearly, the momentum seen in the infra space has helped the cause here. We may expect, at best, stable growth in the coming months with the festival season nearing the end. It does look like that while consumption has increased as indicated by goods and services tax collections, some part of the demand moved to the gold and jewellery segments," Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank Of Baroda, added.

