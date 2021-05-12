India’s factory output shot up 22.4% in March as a favourable base effect kicked in, giving a false sense of normalcy, even as the rampaging second wave of coronavirus pandemic and slow vaccine roll-out are widely believed to delay any meaningful economic revival in Asia’s third largest economy.

A spurt in coronavirus cases impacted consumer sentiment and forced the government to impose a nationwide lockdown in March last year. This led to economic growth collapsing to 23.9% in June quarter with core sector contracting for six consecutive months from March to August of 2020. Indian economy plunged into its deepest recession in FY21 in more than 40 years, contracting 8% as the first wave of the pandemic took a heavy toll on both services and manufacturing activity with massive job losses.

In March last year, the index of industrial production (IIP) had contracted 18.3% as factories had reduced operations with rising cases of coronavirus.

Data separately released by the statistics department showed retail inflation eased in April to a three month low at 4.29% as food inflation softened to 2.02%. This may help Reserve bank of India to retain a flexible monetary policy stance for a longer period to support economic recovery. The Asian Development Bank last month projected retail inflation to moderate to 5.2% in FY22 after rising by 6.2% in FY21 as good harvests and supply chain recovery are expected to contain domestic food inflation even as global food prices rise, though higher oil prices are expected to exert some inflationary pressure.

Escalating covid cases have overwhelmed India’s health system, forcing many states to announce localized lockdowns and night curfews which are expected to delay a strong recovery in domestic economic activity. Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday slashed its FY22 economic growth forecast for India to 9.3% from 13.7% estimated earlier, citing negative impact of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. S&P Global Ratings last week said it expects India’s GDP growth at 9.8% under its moderate scenario and to 8.2% under the severe scenario based on when the current infection wave peaks.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.