Data separately released by the statistics department showed retail inflation eased in April to a three month low at 4.29% as food inflation softened to 2.02%. This may help Reserve bank of India to retain a flexible monetary policy stance for a longer period to support economic recovery. The Asian Development Bank last month projected retail inflation to moderate to 5.2% in FY22 after rising by 6.2% in FY21 as good harvests and supply chain recovery are expected to contain domestic food inflation even as global food prices rise, though higher oil prices are expected to exert some inflationary pressure.

