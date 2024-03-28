Active Stocks
India’s February core sector growth fastest in three months

Rhik Kundu

Manufacturing activity hit a five-month high in February, recovering from an 18-month low in December
  • Seven of the eight core industries reported a rise in production in February, with only fertiliser output contracting during the month

    • Growth in steel production during February, however, dropped to 8.4% from 8.7% in January, signifying a slight slowdown in activities related to the infrastructure sector.Premium
    Growth in steel production during February, however, dropped to 8.4% from 8.7% in January, signifying a slight slowdown in activities related to the infrastructure sector.

    NEW DELHI : The output of eight core infrastructure sectors, which account for two-fifths of India’s industrial output, expanded by 6.7% in February—the fastest pace in three months, according to data released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Thursday.

    The growth in India's eight key infrastructure industries—coal, crude oil, steel, cement, electricity, fertilisers, refinery products, and natural gas—was also revised to 4.1% for January, from 3.7% earlier.

    During February 2023, core sector output had expanded at 7.4%.

    The latest core sector data showed that seven of the eight core industries reported a rise in production. Output in fertilisers contracted during the month.

    “There has been all-round performance across all sectors barring fertilisers, which can be explained by high base effect as well as the fact that this is the period of harvest where there is less demand for the products," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

    “IIP growth can be expected to be good at between 4-5%, which is also reflected in growth in electricity by 6.3%," Sabnavis added.

    Core sector output contributes 40.27% to the index of industrial production.

    During February, coal supported the core industries’ output growth with an 11.6% increase in production, while crude oil production expanded by 7.9% after having contracted in December, commerce ministry data showed. Natural gas production expanded at 11.3%.

    In February 2023, coal sector output had expanded by 9%, crude oil production contracted by 4.9%, and natural gas production by 3.1%.

    India’s manufacturing activity hit a five-month high in February, driven by a sharp uptick in orders and lower input costs.

    According to the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56.9 in February from 56.5 in January, recovering from an 18-month low of 54.9 in December.

    A reading above 50 separates expansion from contraction.

    Meanwhile, steel production expanded 8.4% in February, down from 8.7% in January, signifying a slight slowdown in activities related to the infrastructure sector. The steel sector had seen 12.4% growth in February 2023.

    Electricity generation rose to 6.3% during February from 5.7% in the previous month. The sector had grown at 8.2% in February 2023.

    Refinery products’ production expanded to 2.6% in February after contracting 4.3% in January, while production of fertilisers contracted by 9.5% in February, after contracting by 0.6% in January.

    Cement production saw a growth of 10.2% in February, up from 5.7% in January, reflecting higher demand from the construction sector, though the base effect was high as growth stood at 7.4% in February 2023.

    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rhik Kundu
    Rhik writes about the Indian economy and its crucial indicators. He is constantly navigating corporates, decoding policies, and dabbling with everything in between.
    Published: 28 Mar 2024, 06:51 PM IST
