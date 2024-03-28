India’s February core sector growth fastest in three months
Manufacturing activity hit a five-month high in February, recovering from an 18-month low in December
Seven of the eight core industries reported a rise in production in February, with only fertiliser output contracting during the month
NEW DELHI : The output of eight core infrastructure sectors, which account for two-fifths of India’s industrial output, expanded by 6.7% in February—the fastest pace in three months, according to data released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Thursday.
