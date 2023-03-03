India’s February services output at 12-year high, shows PMI data

India’s February services output at 12-year high, shows PMI data2 min read . 01:00 AM IST
- The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index stood at 59.4 in February, up from 57.2 in January.
NEW DELHI :India’s services sector recorded its strongest output growth in 12 years in February amid competitive pricing and favourable demand conditions, a private survey showed.
NEW DELHI :India’s services sector recorded its strongest output growth in 12 years in February amid competitive pricing and favourable demand conditions, a private survey showed.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index stood at 59.4 in February, up from 57.2 in January, showing a sharp expansion, S&P Global said on Friday. This was the 19th straight month of consecutive expansion for the services PMI.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index stood at 59.4 in February, up from 57.2 in January, showing a sharp expansion, S&P Global said on Friday. This was the 19th straight month of consecutive expansion for the services PMI.
Where growth was reported, survey participants mentioned favourable demand conditions and new business gains, S&P Global said in a statement.
Still, capacity pressures remained mild, and jobs rose only marginally.
Helped by a substantial moderation in cost pressures, input prices increased at the slowest pace in nearly two-and-a-half years.
New orders placed with service providers rose further in February, with several firms suggesting that competitive pricing boosted sales.
A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity.
“The service sector more than regained the growth momentum lost in January, posting the sharpest expansion in output for 12 years as demand resilience and competitive pricing policies underpinned the joint-best upturn in sales over the same period," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
However, despite the strong upturn in new business intakes, service providers noted only mild pressure on their capacities and, as a result, a large proportion of firms left payroll numbers unchanged, Lima said.
Businesses do have concerns about the sustainability of the growth, though. “It seems that hiring growth was also dampened by a lack of confidence in the business environment.
The degree of optimism recorded in February was the lowest for seven months and below the historical trend as some companies doubted demand would remain this resilient.
Others displayed concerns surrounding fierce competition for new work, Lima added.
The overall level of positive sentiment towards the year-ahead outlook for business activity was little changed from January and remained below its long-run average.
Marketing efforts and forecasts of demand resilience underpinned optimism, but some companies were concerned about competitive pressures, and whether sales growth could be maintained, the statement said.
S&P Global also said that private sector output in India increased for the 19th successive month in February. Rising from 57.5 in January to 59.0, the S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index highlighted a sharp and stronger rate of expansion. Growth was stronger in services than in manufacturing.