India's financial, external sectors remain resilient despite global risks: RBI bulletin

India's financial and external sectors continue to draw strength from a resilient domestic economy despite escalating geopolitical tensions and weather-related uncertainties, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Bulletin said on Friday, PTI reported.

In its monthly Bulletin's 'State of the Economy' article said India's financial and external sectors were drawing strength from the real economy, while geopolitical tensions and weather-related uncertainties remained major downside risks.

Advertisement

Despite the challenging global environment, the Indian economy recorded strong GDP growth in the first quarter of 2026-27, the article mentioned.

The current account deficit remained moderate in Q1:2026-27, supported by robust services exports and remittance flows.

FDI strengthened in July Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows also strengthened in July, with net FDI reaching its highest monthly level in five years, the article said. Net inflows under non-resident deposits also rose sharply.

Various capital flow measures announced in June supported the accumulation of foreign exchange reserves, which rose to USD 765.9 billion as of September 18, 2026.

System liquidity remained in surplus in August and surged further in the first half of September as banks tapped the Reserve Bank's Foreign currency non-resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] swap facility. Liquidity moderated later in the month due to tax-related outflows.

Advertisement

Money supply growth accelerated in August on account of a rapid increase in aggregate deposits, while credit growth maintained its momentum and deposit growth picked up.

Also Read | Foreign investment recovery shows growing confidence in economy: RBI article

Equity markets remained subdued However, Indian equity markets remained subdued in August and September as geopolitical tensions and elevated bond yields weighed on investor sentiment.

The escalation of the conflict in West Asia in September also led to a sharp increase in crude oil prices, reigniting concerns about further disruption in global supply chains and a build-up of inflationary pressures.

The rise in sovereign yields in some major advanced economies has also put pressure on government finances.

On inflation, high-frequency data until September 21 suggested a broad-based sequential increase in food prices. Rice and wheat prices continued to rise, although the pace of month-on-month increase moderated for rice.

Advertisement

Prices of pulses inched up Prices of major pulses, including gram, tur and moong, inched up over the previous month, while edible oil prices also registered a broad-based increase, led by mustard and palm oil.

Among major vegetables, onion prices increased sharply and tomato prices edged up after two months of moderation. Potato prices, however, recorded a month-on-month decline.

The RBI said the views expressed in the Bulletin article were those of the authors and did not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.