India's financial regulators fostering shock-resilient systems: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday that the central bank and other financial regulators remain invested in fostering a financial system that is resilient to shocks. While outlining several positive points in the country's banking health, the RBI Governor said India is one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world with a rising potential growth profile.