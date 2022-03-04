India’s first green charging station in the pipeline

India’s first green charging station in the pipeline2 min read . 06:05 PM IST
- The charging station will have a restaurant, coffee lounge, a bank, an ATM, a showroom and other amenities for the customers to use while their vehicle is charging.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : In a first of its kind initiative, the National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV), an organization for promoting electrification of the country's transportation systems, is constructing a green charging hub along the Jaipur-Delhi-Agra E-highway.
NEW DELHI : In a first of its kind initiative, the National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV), an organization for promoting electrification of the country's transportation systems, is constructing a green charging hub along the Jaipur-Delhi-Agra E-highway.
While the electric charging stations itself provides an emission free environment, what makes the new initiative unique is that it will also use green construction techniques for such EV stations apart from providing a wholesome look and feel of the place.
While the electric charging stations itself provides an emission free environment, what makes the new initiative unique is that it will also use green construction techniques for such EV stations apart from providing a wholesome look and feel of the place.
The prototype of the station suggests that the new set up will be creating a net zero carbon infrastructure. The aim is to reduce carbon footprint to zero or move towards net-positive.
The charging station will have a restaurant, coffee lounge, a bank, an ATM, a showroom and other amenities for the customers to use while their vehicle is charging.
The property will incorporate solar panels to provide renewable energy and the green patches will be accessible to the people as green terraces or playing field.
"This will engage the people waiting at the station. They can eat their meals or just hang out for a while, while their cars are getting charged," said Ar. Vaishaly, architect, Doodle Studio Pvt Ltd, at the Niti Ayog and NHforEV core group meeting on Friday.
As per the research conducted by the team, no charging station in the world resembles the one in the pipeline. “We are looking at the whole infrastructure and the built use or the built form as green in its own nature. We are not creating the structure with concrete; we are looking at sustainable and green materials," Vaishaly added.
“These stations are aimed to replace petrol pumps in the future," said Abhijeet Sinha, Programme Director, Ease of Doing Business programme and Project Director of NHEV, at the Niti Ayog and NHforEV core group meeting on Friday.
The idea of the station is not just green infrastructure, it is also looking at the EV charging station payback and lifecycle. “Once the lifecycle is achieved, the next step is looking at how we are recycling it, and converting it to be sustainable on its own," Vaishaly said.
In the last two months, two electric vehicle (EV) charging stations were inaugurated in Gurgaon. The two charging stations, one in Sector 52, and the other in Sector 86, can charge more than 1,500 cars in one day. The city now has two of the largest electric vehicle charging stations in the country.
30 more e-highway charging stations will be constructed in 90 days from their date of allocation to PSUs/private entities.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!