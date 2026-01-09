India's first remark as Trump backs 500% tariff bill on Russian oil: ‘Fully aware, carefully monitoring…’

India in its first response to US President Donald Trump backing a 500% tariff bill on Russian oil, stated that the government is “fully aware of the proposed bill being discussed” and is ‘carefully monitoring’ all developments connected with it.

“We are fully aware of the proposed bill being discussed, and we are carefully monitoring all related issues and developments connected with it," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“At the same time, I would like to say that, as far as energy sources are concerned, you are well aware of our approach. We take into account the conditions and environment in the global market, while also keeping in mind our imperative of ensuring that energy is made available at affordable prices to our 1.4 billion people. Based on these factors, we determine our strategy and policy,” the spokesperson said on Friday.

What does the Russia Sanctions Bill say? The Russia Sanctions Bill, chiefly written by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, allows the US administration to impose tariffs and secondary sanctions up to 500% on countries that purchase Russia's oil, gas, uranium and other exports.

The measure aims to choke off a key source of funding for Russia’s military operations.

A version of the bill released in April 2025 has a provision for the President to “waive the 500% tariffs for a period of up to 180 days with respect to a country, good or service if he determines it is in the national interest of the United States”.

Graham said he met with Trump at the White House on Wednesday, during which the POTUS extended his support for the bill which has been in progress for months. A White House official also confirmed the development, reported Associated Press.

What the Bill could mean for India? If passed, the Graham-Blumenthal sanctions bill would authorise Trump to levy up to 500% tariffs on nations that purchase Russian oil or uranium.

The proposed bill could see the US tariffs on India shoot up to an unbelievable 500% from the already-high 50% rates.

Experts have signaled that the 500% tariffs would be a major negative for the Indian economy and the markets – emphasising that even with the existing tariffs of 50%, it would be difficult for the economy to sustain its current growth momentum.