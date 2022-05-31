India's fiscal deficit for the financial year 2021-22 is estimated at ₹15.87 lakh crore or 99.7% of the revised target, government data showed Tuesday.

The fiscal deficit stood at 6.7% of the gross domestic product (GDP) as against the revised budget estimate of 6.9%.

In the budget last year, the government had initially pegged the fiscal deficit at 6.8% of the GDP.

The revenue receipts stood at ₹21.68 lakh crore or 104.3% of the revised estimate for FY22, while the net tax revenue came in at 18.2 lakh crore, government data showed.

The receipts from divestment were once again disappointing and the government missed the target by a mile. The proceeds from disinvestment and various asset sales stood at just over ₹14,000 crore as against a whopping budgeted target of ₹78,000 crore.

This can be mainly attributed to the delay in LIC listing as the debut was pushed to May this year over Ukraine war and volatile markets.

The revenue deficit at the end of the year ended March stood at 4.37%.

The total expenditure of the government during the April-March period was ₹37.94 lakh crore, just above the revised budget estimate

Meanwhile, the capital expenditure for the financial year under review stood at ₹5.93 lakh crore.

The government is all set to release the GDP numbers for the fourth quarter later today and reports suggest the growth has slowed down due to high inflation and Omicron restrictions.