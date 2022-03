India's fiscal deficit at February-end at 82.7% of revised estimates in Budget, according to official data released by the government on Thursday. The fiscal gap stood at ₹13.17 lakh crore.

The government expects the fiscal deficit to be at 6.9% of the GDP or ₹15.91 lakh crore in the current financial year ending March 31, 2022.

Fiscal deficit arises when government spending exceeds its revenues.

Going slow on the fiscal glide path, the union government has projected the fiscal deficit to narrow to 6.4% of GDP in 2022-23 on the back of a multi-year high capital expenditure allocation as share of total outlay and modest growth in revenues.

In April-February, net tax receipts were ₹14.81 lakh crore while total expenditure was ₹31.44 lakh crore, the data showed.

The revenue gap came in at ₹8.7 lakh crore, while spending was at ₹31.4 lakh crore

