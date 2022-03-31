Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / India's April-Feb fiscal deficit at nearly 83% of revised Budget estimate

India's April-Feb fiscal deficit at nearly 83% of revised Budget estimate

Fiscal deficit arises when government spending exceeds its revenues.
1 min read . 05:37 PM IST Livemint

  • Going slow on the fiscal glide path, the union government has projected the fiscal deficit to narrow to 6.4% of GDP in 2022-23 on the back of a multi-year high capital expenditure allocation as share of total outlay and modest growth in revenues.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's fiscal deficit at February-end at 82.7% of revised estimates in Budget, according to official data released by the government on Thursday. The fiscal gap stood at 13.17 lakh crore.

India's fiscal deficit at February-end at 82.7% of revised estimates in Budget, according to official data released by the government on Thursday. The fiscal gap stood at 13.17 lakh crore.

The government expects the fiscal deficit to be at 6.9% of the GDP or 15.91 lakh crore in the current financial year ending March 31, 2022.

The government expects the fiscal deficit to be at 6.9% of the GDP or 15.91 lakh crore in the current financial year ending March 31, 2022.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Fiscal deficit arises when government spending exceeds its revenues.

Going slow on the fiscal glide path, the union government has projected the fiscal deficit to narrow to 6.4% of GDP in 2022-23 on the back of a multi-year high capital expenditure allocation as share of total outlay and modest growth in revenues.

In April-February, net tax receipts were 14.81 lakh crore while total expenditure was 31.44 lakh crore, the data showed.

The revenue gap came in at 8.7 lakh crore, while spending was at 31.4 lakh crore

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!