India's April-Feb fiscal deficit at nearly 83% of revised Budget estimate

Going slow on the fiscal glide path, the union government has projected the fiscal deficit to narrow to 6.4% of GDP in 2022-23 on the back of a multi-year high capital expenditure allocation as share of total outlay and modest growth in revenues.
India's fiscal deficit at February-end at 82.7% of revised estimates in Budget, according to official data released by the government on Thursday. The fiscal gap stood at ₹13.17 lakh crore.
The government expects the fiscal deficit to be at 6.9% of the GDP or ₹15.91 lakh crore in the current financial year ending March 31, 2022.
In April-February, net tax receipts were ₹14.81 lakh crore while total expenditure was ₹31.44 lakh crore, the data showed.