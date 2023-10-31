India's fiscal deficit at ₹7.02 lakh crore in the first half of FY24
India's fiscal deficit stood at ₹7.02 lakh crore in the first half of FY24. The fiscal deficit was 39.3% of the estimate for the whole year
India's fiscal deficit stood at ₹7.02 lakh crore during the April-September period of Financial Year 2023-24. The fiscal deficit of the first half of FY24 turned out to be 39.3% of the estimate for the whole year, according to the government data released on Tuesday.
