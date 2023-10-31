India's fiscal deficit at ₹7.02 lakh crore in the first half of FY24

India's fiscal deficit stood at ₹7.02 lakh crore during the April-September period of Financial Year 2023-24. The fiscal deficit of the first half of FY24 turned out to be 39.3% of the estimate for the whole year, according to the government data released on Tuesday.

During the current financial year, the centre has set a target of maintaining fiscal deficit at 6.4% in the last financial year, ie ₹17.87 lakh crore. Fiscal deficit is difference between income and expenditure and indicates the total borrowings made by the government.

Last year, the government has achieved 37.3% of the fiscal deficit target in during the April-September period.

In the Union Budget, the government had announced to reduce the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). During previous financial year, the fiscal deficit was 6.4 per cent of the GDP. The government had missed the earlier estimate of 6.71 per cent.

The tax revenue of the government came in at ₹11.60 lakh crore or 49.8 per cent of the annual target. During April-September 2022-23, the net tax collection was 52.3 per cent of that year's annual Budget Estimate (BE). Talking about expenditure, cenre's total expenditure stood at ₹21.19 lakh crore or 47.1 per cent of Budget Estimates of 2023-24, marginally higher than 46.2 per cent of Budget Estimates of 2022-23.

