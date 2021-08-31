India's fiscal deficit crosses 3.21 lakh crore in April-July period

The central government received ₹6.83 lakh crore as total receipts, or 34.6 per cent of corresponding budgetary target for the fiscal, till July

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India saw its fiscal deficit reach ₹3.21 lakh crore during the first four months of the current financial year. This is 21.3 per cent of the budgetary estimates for fiscal deficit set by the central government as compared to 103 per cent seen during the corresponding period of the previous year, showed government data released on Tuesday.

India saw its fiscal deficit reach ₹3.21 lakh crore during the first four months of the current financial year. This is 21.3 per cent of the budgetary estimates for fiscal deficit set by the central government as compared to 103 per cent seen during the corresponding period of the previous year, showed government data released on Tuesday.

Centre has set the fiscal deficit target for the financial year 2021-22 at ₹15.07 lakh crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Centre has set the fiscal deficit target for the financial year 2021-22 at ₹15.07 lakh crore. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The central government received ₹6.83 lakh crore as total receipts, or 34.6 per cent of corresponding budgetary target for the fiscal, till July. This comprised of tax revenue to the tune of ₹5.29 lakh crore, and ₹1.40 lakh crore of non-tax revenue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Non-debt capital receipts stood at ₹14,148 crore, including ₹5,777 crore from loan recovery, and disinvestment proceeds worth of ₹8,371 crore.

Till July, Centre has transferred ₹1.65 lakh crore to state governments as devolution of share of taxes.

The central government's total expenditure in the first four months of FY22 stood at ₹10.04 lakh crore, or 28.8 per cent budgetary estimate for the fiscal. Of this, ₹8.76 lakh crore is on revenue account and ₹1.28 lakh crore is on capital account. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}