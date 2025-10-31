India’s April-September fiscal deficit at ₹5.73 trillion, widens to 36.5% of estimate

New Delhi: India’s fiscal deficit for April-September has widened to ₹5.73 trillion, 36.5% of the budget estimate for the current fiscal year – an increase of more than seven percentage points from the first half of 2024-25.

The latest figure, released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), exceeds the ₹4.75 trillion recorded a year earlier, which was 29.4% of the 2024-25 annual estimates, reflecting the backloading of much of the central government’s capital expenditure last fiscal, when election-related spending restrictions slowed disbursements in the first half.

The central government’s fiscal deficit target is 4.4% of GDP for 2025-26, as announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2025–26, lower than 4.8% in 2024-25, which in turn was below the revised estimates of 4.9%.

Receipts and expenditure During April–September, net tax revenue stood at ₹12.30 trillion, or 43.3% of the annual target set in the budget in February, compared with ₹12.65 trillion in the same period last year, CGA data showed.

Total government expenditure during the period was ₹23.03 trillion, or 43.5% of the annual target, against ₹21.11 trillion in the year ago period.

The government's total expenditure stood at ₹5.8 trillion during the period, or 51.8% of the annual estimate for 2025-26, from ₹4.15 trillion reported during the year-ago period, or 37.3% of the annual estimates for 2024-25.

Non-tax revenue stood at ₹4.66 trillion, or 79.9% of the budget estimates, and total revenue receipts stood at ₹16.95 trillion, or 49.6%, of the estimates for the fiscal.

While non-tax revenue stood at ₹3.57 trillion or 65.5% of the annual budget estimates during the April-September period last year, total revenue receipts stood at ₹16.22 trillion, or 51.8% of the estimates for 2024-25.

Unprecedented dividend payout The Indian government’s tighter fiscal deficit target outlined in February’s annual budget is bolstered by an unprecedented dividend payout from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The ₹2.56 trillion disbursement, up from ₹2.11 trillion last year, provides a crucial buffer for 2025-26, offsetting potential shortfalls in tax revenue or hikes in public spending.

This substantial payout aids the government’s adherence to its fiscal consolidation path, with the goal of lowering the deficit to 4.4% from 4.8% by 2025-26.