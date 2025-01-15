The government should target a capital spending of ₹11 lakh crore in the Budget for the next fiscal while giving inflation-adjusted relief on personal income tax to boost consumer spending, rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday.

The fiscal deficit target for FY2026 is estimated to be set at 4.5% of GDP, entailing a reduction of 25-30 bps over the projected 4.8% of GDP in FY2025 (vs. budgeted target of 4.9%). This, along with a likely dip in the revenue deficit, would allow for a capex target of ~Rs. 11 trillion for FY2026, similar to the budget estimate for FY2025, albeit 12-13% higher than the expected outgo in FY2025 (Rs. 9.7 trillion).

ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said last year's record budgeted capital expenditure of ₹11.11 lakh crore is likely to fall short by about ₹1.4 lakh crore and the next year's target should be fixed at the last year's level with a focus on keeping borrowing within reasonable limits.

Further, Nayar said capex numbers are trailing the run rate required to get to the Budget target in the current fiscal.

Between April and November 2024, capex spending stood at ₹5.13 lakh crore, 46 per cent of the Budget estimates of ₹11.11 lakh crore.

"We are looking at a large shortfall in the current fiscal. For next year, we are hoping that we will get fiscal space to prioritise capex... For FY26, based on the revenue numbers...a fiscal deficit of 4.5 per cent of GDP will be quite reasonably achieved. That would allow us ₹11 trillion of capex, a growth of 11-12 per cent over the number that we think is feasible for FY25," Nayar told PTI in an interview.

She said putting in a larger capex number may not be "prudent" as a larger borrowing and fiscal deficit would push up yields.