India's federal fiscal deficit in April-November, the first eight months of current fiscal year, narrowed to 46.2% of the full-year budgeted target, helped by a rise in tax collections, government data showed on Friday.

The fiscal deficit had surged to 135.1% of the full-year target during the same period last fiscal year.

The fiscal deficit for eight months ending November stood at 6.96 trillion rupees ($93.7 billion) against 15.07 trillion rupees target for the whole fiscal year, the data showed.

In April-November, net tax receipts were 11.35 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 20.75 trillion rupees, the data showed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

