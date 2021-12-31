India's fiscal deficit narrows to 46% of full-year target in April-November

India's fiscal deficit narrows to 46% of full-year target in April-November1 min read . 04:50 PM IST
The fiscal deficit had surged to 135.1% of the full-year target during the same period last fiscal year
India's federal fiscal deficit in April-November, the first eight months of current fiscal year, narrowed to 46.2% of the full-year budgeted target, helped by a rise in tax collections, government data showed on Friday.
The fiscal deficit had surged to 135.1% of the full-year target during the same period last fiscal year.
The fiscal deficit for eight months ending November stood at 6.96 trillion rupees ($93.7 billion) against 15.07 trillion rupees target for the whole fiscal year, the data showed.
In April-November, net tax receipts were 11.35 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 20.75 trillion rupees, the data showed.
