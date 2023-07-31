comScore
At 4.51 lakh crore in June quarter, India's fiscal deficit comes in at 25% of FY24 target

 1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 04:51 PM IST Edited By Nikita Prasad

The April-June net tax receipts stood at ₹4.3 lakh crore, or 18.6 per cent of the annual estimate, lower than ₹5.06 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the data.

India aims to narrow its fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of GDP by the end of the current fiscal year, compared to 6.4 per cent last year. Photo: MintPremium
The government's fiscal deficit increased to 4.51 lakh crore in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2023-24, which comes in at 25.3 per cent of the annual target of 17.87 lakh crore, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on July 31. 

Fiscal deficit is the difference between total expenditure and revenue of the government. It is an indication of the total borrowings that are needed by the government.

The fiscal deficit data stood at 2.10 lakh crore in April-May 2023. The April-June net tax receipts stood at 4.3 lakh crore, or 18.6 per cent of the annual estimate, lower than 5.06 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the data.

The total expenditure during the April-June period came in at 10.51 lakh crore, which is 23.3 per cent of the annual goal, lower than the 9,48,000 crore in the same period last year.

In the first quarter of the financial year, the government's capital expenditure or spending on building infrastructure came in at 2,78,000 crore, which is 28 per cent of the annual target, higher than 1,75,000 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Out of the total expenditure, 7.72 lakh crore was on the revenue account and 2.78 lakh crore was towards the capital account. Out of the total revenue expenditure, 2,43,705 crore was on interest payments and 87,035 crore on the major subsidies, according to the data.

The aims to narrow its fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of the current fiscal year, against 6.4 per cent last year.

 

