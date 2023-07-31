At 4.51 lakh crore in June quarter, India's fiscal deficit comes in at 25% of FY24 target1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 04:51 PM IST
The April-June net tax receipts stood at ₹4.3 lakh crore, or 18.6 per cent of the annual estimate, lower than ₹5.06 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the data.
The government's fiscal deficit increased to ₹4.51 lakh crore in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2023-24, which comes in at 25.3 per cent of the annual target of ₹17.87 lakh crore, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on July 31.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×