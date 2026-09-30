India's fiscal deficit widens to ₹7.1 lakh crore, hits 41.9% of FY27 target by August

Fiscal deficit widened to 7.1 lakh crore by August, reaching 41.9% of the FY27 target, up from 38.1% in the year-ago period. The Centre has set a full-year deficit target of 16.96 lakh crore.

Written By Prabhakar Jha
Published30 Sep 2026, 07:06 PM IST
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The Centre's fiscal deficit stood at 7.1 lakh crore, or 41.9% of the full-year target, at the end of August, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The fiscal deficit was 38.1% of the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2025-26 during the corresponding period last year.

Also Read | Fiscal deficit at 26.8% of FY27 target by July as capital spending gathers pace

What it means in absolute terms

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit stood at 7,10,249 crore during April-August of 2026-27.

The Centre's net tax revenue stood at around 8.38 lakh crore during the April-August period, accounting for 29.2% of the corresponding BE for 2026-27. In the year-ago period, net tax revenue was 28.6% of the Budget Estimates.

Also Read | India's richest own ₹187.5 lakh crore–more than GDP of Switzerland, Singapore

Centre's fiscal deficit target

The monthly accounts data showed that the Centre's total expenditure during the first five months of the current fiscal stood at around 20.78 lakh crore, or 38.9% of the BE. This compares with 37.1% of the BE during the corresponding period a year ago.

The Centre has set a fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP, or 16.96 lakh crore, for 2026-27.

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HomeEconomyIndia's fiscal deficit widens to ₹7.1 lakh crore, hits 41.9% of FY27 target by August
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