India's fiscal deficit widens to ₹7.1 lakh crore, hits 41.9% of FY27 target by August

The Centre's fiscal deficit stood at ₹7.1 lakh crore, or 41.9% of the full-year target, at the end of August, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The fiscal deficit was 38.1% of the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2025-26 during the corresponding period last year.

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What it means in absolute terms In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit stood at ₹7,10,249 crore during April-August of 2026-27.

The Centre's net tax revenue stood at around ₹8.38 lakh crore during the April-August period, accounting for 29.2% of the corresponding BE for 2026-27. In the year-ago period, net tax revenue was 28.6% of the Budget Estimates.

Centre's fiscal deficit target The monthly accounts data showed that the Centre's total expenditure during the first five months of the current fiscal stood at around ₹20.78 lakh crore, or 38.9% of the BE. This compares with 37.1% of the BE during the corresponding period a year ago.

The Centre has set a fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP, or ₹16.96 lakh crore, for 2026-27.

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