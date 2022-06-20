India’s fishing subsidy win at WTO the start of a long fight

Some experts believe that developing countries will need a stronger negotiating position to get what they want on fisheries subsidies, as otherwise the entire agreement will expire. However, others felt the pressure on developing countries will mount to accept a deal without any special and differential treatment that gives developing countries more flexibility in trade rules and disciplines than rich nations as otherwise India would risk being labelled a deal blocker as an agreement that took 21 years to negotiate will collapse.

