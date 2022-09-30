India's five-month fiscal deficit touches 5.42 lakh crore

Net tax receipts rose to about ₹8.48 lakh crore from ₹8.09 lakh crore, year-on-year. The total expenditure stood at ₹13.9 lakh crore from ₹12.77 lakh crore, year-on-year, while the capital expenditure rose to ₹2.52 lakh crore as compared to ₹1.72 lakh crore, from last year.