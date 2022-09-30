India's five-month fiscal deficit touches 5.42 lakh crore

India's five-month fiscal deficit touches ₹5.42 lakh crore1 min read . 05:36 PM IST
- Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of ₹16.61 lakh crore for FY23, or 6.4 per cent of GDP
India's fiscal deficit stood at ₹5.42 lakh crore in the April-August period, accounting for 32.6 percent of the full-year target.
Net tax receipts rose to about ₹8.48 lakh crore from ₹8.09 lakh crore, year-on-year. The total expenditure stood at ₹13.9 lakh crore from ₹12.77 lakh crore, year-on-year, while the capital expenditure rose to ₹2.52 lakh crore as compared to ₹1.72 lakh crore, from last year.
The centre's revenue spend rose to ₹11.38 lakh crore from ₹11.05 lakh crore, y-o-y basis while the tax revenue was at ₹10.20 lakh crore, up from ₹8.596 lakh core, from year ago period.
The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of ₹16.61 lakh crore for FY23, or 6.4 per cent of GDP.
In August, the fiscal deficit stood at ₹2.01 lakh crore, as compared to ₹1.47 lakh crore from last year.
The Centre's net tax receipts, in August, fell to ₹62,500 crore, from ₹1.25 lakh crore, from year ago period. The total expenditure, dropped to ₹2.63 lakh crore from ₹2.72 lakh crore, while capital expenditure rose to ₹43,700 crore from ₹43,400, year-on-year basis.
For the August period, the centre's revenue spend dipped to ₹2.20 lakh crore from ₹2.29 lakh crore, y-o-y basis while the tax revenue dipped to ₹1.51 lakh crore, from ₹1.64 lakh core, from year ago period.