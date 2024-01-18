Economy
India’s flagship nutrition scheme may receive only a marginal boost in Budget
SummaryThe Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme has helped address issues of stunting and wasting, particularly in tribal areas. But the outlay for it forms only 0.5% of the total Union Budget
NEW DELHI : The Union government’s flagship scheme to address malnutrition is likely to receive a marginal increase in the Budget for financial year 2024-25.
