India’s Food-Security Problem Is the World’s, Too
SummaryIndia’s tightly controlled agricultural market has left food production highly vulnerable to climate change. That’s a global problem: India is a major food exporter.
Climate change is already beginning to reshape global agriculture. India, the world’s most populous country, looks particularly vulnerable: not just because of extreme weather, but because of government price controls.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more