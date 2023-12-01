India's foreign exchange reserves rose $2.5 billion to $598 billion: RBI data
For the week ended November 24, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $2.14 billion to $528.531 billion, as per the data from the RBI.
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves increased $2.538 billion to $597.935 billion for the week ended November 24, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday, December 1. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped $5.077 billion to $595.397 billion.