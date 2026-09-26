India's forex fall by $14.9 billion in a week, says RBI: Where do reserves stand now?

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $14.88 billion to $765.90 billion in the week ended September 18, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The country's forex reserves were recorded at $780.78 billion in the previous week ended September 11.

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This marked the sharpest weekly fall since November 15, 2024, as per Business Standard.

The fall in reserves came after a sharp rise in the previous weeks, with reserves having touched a record $785.7 billion during the week ended September 5, following foreign currency inflows under the RBI’s FCNR(B) deposit swap scheme.

Why did India's forex decline? The RBI's Weekly Statistical Supplement stated that the decline was mainly driven by a fall in foreign currency assets, the largest component of India's foreign exchange reserves, news agency ANI reported.

Foreign currency assets fell by $14.82 billion to $ 630.98 billion during the week.

FCAs, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

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“There was an actual dollar sale of $10.9 billion, and the rest of the fall was because of revaluation loss,” Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank, was quoted by Business Standard as saying.

The value of gold reserves, however, increased by $68 million to $111.29 billion, providing a marginal offset to the overall decline in reserves.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) declined by $106 million to $18.74 billion, while India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decreased by $27 million to $4.89 billion.

Despite the sharp weekly decline, India's foreign exchange reserves remained $74.79 billion higher than their level at the end of March 2026, according to the RBI data.

The country's forex reserves were also $63.33 billion higher compared with the corresponding period a year earlier.

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Foreign exchange reserves are assets held by the RBI in foreign currencies, gold, SDRs and India's reserve position in the IMF. These reserves help the country meet its external payment obligations and provide a buffer against volatility in global financial markets.

The RBI's latest data showed that the fall in foreign currency assets accounted for almost the entire decline in India's total foreign exchange reserves during the week ended September 18.

(With inputs from ANI)