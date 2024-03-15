India's forex kitty expands $10.47 billion to $636.095 billion

For the week ended March 8, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $8.121 billion to $562.352 billion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

India's forex kitty jumped by $10.47 billion to $636.095 billion for the week ended March 8, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen by $6.55 billion to $625.626 billion.

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the week ended March 8, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $8.121 billion to $562.352 billion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $2.299 billion to $50.716 billion during the week, the RBI said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $31 million to $18.211 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was also up by $19 million to $4.817 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed.

