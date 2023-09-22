India's forex reserves near 4-month low; declines $867 million to $593.037 billion: RBI Data1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 07:17 PM IST
For the week ended September 15, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased $511 million to $525.915 billion.
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves fell for a second straight week and stood at a near four-month low of $593.037 billion as of September 15 - a decrease of $860 million from the previous week, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) data showed on Friday, September 22. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves dropped $4.99 billion to $593.90 billion.