India's forex reserve at seven-week high, rises $4.67 billion to $590.78 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.7 billion to $590.78 billion as of November 3, according to the Reserve Bank of India's data released on Friday. The second consecutive week of addition in India's forex exchange took it to a seven-week high mark.

This week's edition rose by $4.7 billion, adding to the $2.6 billion rise in the prior week ending October 27. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves

RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, on Thursday, said that India’s current account deficit is “eminently manageable". The Reserve Bank of India has increased its forex reserve to deal with potential eventualities. Foreign exchange reserves are also associated with India’s reserves tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

During the week, the rupee had sunk to a record low of 83.2950 against the dollar. On Friday, the Indian currency settled at 83.34 as against its previous close of ₹83.28.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, held just shy of 106 handles while the 10-year US Treasury yield last quoted at 4.64%, well above the week's low of 4.48%.

Apart from US Treasury yield, foreign capital outflows and a rise in crude oil prices also exerted pressure on the local unit. Next week, if the rupee maintains its value around 83.40 levels next week, it may end in a weaker range, said Abhilash Koikkara, head of forex and rates at Nuvama Professional Clients Group. However, it is believed that the rupee is unlikely to underperform as a sharp decline in its value will be cushioned by RBI's intervention to curtail the fall.

