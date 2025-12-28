Subscribe

India's forex reserve jumps $4.37 billion to near record high of $693.32 billion — Here's how much gold RBI holds

India's forex reserve jumps $4.37 billion to a near record high of $693.32 billion as of 19 December, RBI data shows. Here's how much gold the central bank holds in its reserves.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published28 Dec 2025, 02:17 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data for the country's foreign exchange (forex) reserves show that the central bank's kitty recorded a $4.37 billion jump to a near record high level of $693.32 billion as of the week ended Friday, 19 December 2025, according to an official bulletin released on 26 December 2025.

India's total foreign exchange reserves in the RBI witnessed a $4.37 billion rise to their $693.32 billion level in the week ended 19 December, compared to their earlier $688.95 billion level in the week ended 12 december 2025, according to the data.

According to a recent ANI report, India's forex reserves hit an all-time high of $704.89 billion in September 2024. Over the last few weeks, RBI's forex kitty has been on the uptrend, edging closer towards the record high.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

 
 
