India's forex reserve jumps $4.37 billion to near record high of $693.32 billion — Here's how much gold RBI holds.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data for the country's foreign exchange (forex) reserves show that the central bank's kitty recorded a $4.37 billion jump to a near record high level of $693.32 billion as of the week ended Friday, 19 December 2025, according to an official bulletin released on 26 December 2025.

According to a recent ANI report, India's forex reserves hit an all-time high of $704.89 billion in September 2024. Over the last few weeks, RBI's forex kitty has been on the uptrend, edging closer towards the record high.