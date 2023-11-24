India’s forex reserve surges by $5.08 billion to $595 billion: RBI data
Forex reserves of India have witnessed a surge by $5.077 billion, reaching a total of $595.397 billion, according to the latest data released on Friday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
