Why India’s war chest is under threat from a silent FDI drain

First, import cover measures the number of months of imports that can be financed by reserves. At 11 months, India is well above the recommended three-month norm for emerging economies. Second, the ratio of reserves to short-term debt measures the extent to which reserves cover short-term debt obligations (also called the Greenspan-Guidotti measure). The benchmark is 100%; the ratio stood at 225% for India using residual short-term debt. Third, the ratio of reserves to broad money, which reflects the potential demand for foreign assets from domestic sources, is above the 20% benchmark. Thus, as far as reserve adequacy goes, India has certainly done well.